That Was a S- - -show

Photo: Getty Images

Every generation of Americans remembers a moment of life-changing news immortalized by its live broadcast reporting: CBS’s Walter Cronkite informing a shocked nation of the assassination of John F. Kennedy, NBC’S Barbara Walters announcing the resignation of Richard Nixon, and now, CNN’s Dana Bash recapping the first Trump-Biden presidential debate with, “That was a shitshow.” Fellow pundit Jake Tapper prefaced Bash’s declaration with his own take, noting, “That was a hot mess inside a dumpster fire inside a train wreck. That was the worst debate I have ever seen. It wasn’t even a debate. It was a disgrace … The American people lost tonight. Because that was horrific.” Plagued with threats, personal attacks, and a general sense of chaos, the Trump-Biden debate was a portentous start to the homestretch of the 2020 election. Watch Bash’s and Tapper’s reactions below.

Dana Bash: “That was a shitshow.” pic.twitter.com/VrrowZItq3 — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) September 30, 2020

Jake Tapper HAS HAD IT OFFICIALLY. pic.twitter.com/MB0VU3mdfc — Courtney Enlow (@courtenlow) September 30, 2020