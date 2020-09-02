Do the “Savage” challenge! Photo: Good Morning America/Twitter

Tiger King meets dancing queen. Your Netflix “Watch Again” list is coming back to haunt on the brand new season of Dancing With the Stars. This year’s lineup is full of Netflix reality-TV stars, documentary subjects, and actors. The celebs were announced one by one on Good Morning America on Wednesday. Depending on how you watched, villains or heroines Carole Baskin and Chrishell Stause from Tiger King and Selling Sunset will take the stage, alongside actress Justina Machado from One Day at a Time and Coach Monica Aldama from the doc Cheer. Coming from elsewhere in the streaming-verse is Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe, Catfish hunter Nev Schulman, The Real host Jeannie Mai, 18-year-old legend Skai Jackson, Emmy winner Anne Heche, and actor Jesse Metcalfe. This year’s pro-sports players are NFL tight end Vernon Davis, former NBA star Charles Oakley, and figure skater Johnny Weir. And, finally, the musicians: AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys fame and Grammy Award–winning musician Nelly. The competition is getting hot in herre. Their pro-dancer partners will be announced during the premiere. Tyra Banks hosts the 29th season of Dancing With the Stars, debuting September 14 at 8:00 p.m. Coach Monica will have them all whipped into shape by 10.