The Game of Thrones Guys Are Adapting Alien Invasion Novels for Netflix

Who would you rather fight: One White Walker or 100 Little Green Men? Former (and generally divisive) Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss will be adapting the science-fiction trilogy The Three-Body Problem for Netflix as a drama series, as part of the duo’s cushy development deal for the streaming service. The novels, written by Chinese author Liu Cixin, are teased as “the story of humanity’s first contact with an alien civilization” in an alternate history, not unlike that time Amy Adams held up a whiteboard to meet her alien visitors. Benioff and Weiss will be serving as writers and executive producers, with knife boy Rian Johnson on board as an executive producer, too. “Liu Cixin’s trilogy is the most ambitious science-fiction series we’ve read, taking readers on a journey from the 1960s until the end of time, from life on our pale blue dot to the distant fringes of the universe,” the GoT duo said in a statement. “We look forward to spending the next years of our lives bringing this to life for audiences around the world.” We also look forward to several strong seasons followed by a middling and unfulfilled end.