This Must Be the Place (to Watch the Trailer for David Byrne’s American Utopia)

And you may find yourself excitedly hunched over your laptop while practicing all of those perfectly choreographed arm chops in anticipation. HBO has released the trailer for David Byrne’s American Utopia, the joyous show that took Broadway by storm last year thanks to Byrne and his ensemble of untethered performers updating Stop Making Sense for the new millennium: They performed a medley of Talking Heads standards and Byrne solo songs, which was captured in all of its glory by director Spike Lee. “What if you could eliminate everything from the stage,” Byrne says in the above trailer, “except the stuff we care about the most?” (The stuff that matters most, mind you, is definitely not a bunch of dumb cables and wires.) American Utopia will be released on HBO and HBO Max on October 17, when you’re ready to upgrade your social commentary away from Hamilton.

