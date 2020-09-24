Photo: Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Teen Vogue

To all the Lovatics out there looking forward to their pop princess tying the knot, you’re gonna have to wait a little longer for Demi to get her happy ending. On Thursday, September 24, People broke the news that Demi Lovato and her boyfriend, Young and the Restless actor Max Ehrich, have called it quits, ending their engagement after 2 months. “It was a tough decision, but Demi and Max have decided to go their separate ways to focus on their respective careers,” a source told people. “They have respect and love for one another and will always cherish the time they spent together.”

The two began their whirlwind relationship in March of 2020, and fell right into quarantining together. “We started dating. We immediately went into quarantine. I knew I loved him the night I met him,” said Lovato on The Morning Mash Up on SiriusXM Hits 1. “So a week later we went into quarantine. I was like, ‘Look, we’re quarantining together. Um, cause I love you.’” The feeling was mutual, and Ehrich proposed to Lovato on July 22 on the beach in Malibu.

Earlier this month as the pair publicly celebrated their 6 month anniversary, alleged old tweets of Ehrich’s began circling on social media professing his love for Selena Gomez, as well as Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus, and disparaging Lovato. Just 10 days ago, Lovato took to social media to combat these rumors, writing “It’s really sad when people FAKE images to put women against each other. If women have conflict that’s between them NOT YOU,” wrote Lovato in an Instagram post. Yes, it’s easier to tear apart celebrities and their relationships because 2020 sucks and scares the s— out of us all but it’s only gonna stay terrifying until we address it all and WORK ON SOLUTIONS TOGETHER.” Unfortunately for Lovato and Ehrich, every problem does not have a solution, and the two have since called off their engagement. If Demi needs to listen to some breakup music to get her through this surely difficult time, we suggest her songs “Stone Cold,” “Skyscraper,” and “Sorry (Not Sorry),” “Anyone,” and “I Love Me.” Sigh, not every quarantine romance can have a happy ending.