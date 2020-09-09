It’s time to break out out the tequila, #TeamDenise. In a big day for Real Housewives news, Variety reports that the one and only Denise Richards will not be returning to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. After a contentious season that saw Denise unwillingly but gloriously become the center of the drama due to a rumored affair with ex-housewife Brandi Glanville, a representative for Richards confirmed that she will no longer be appearing on the reality program, which has been the top rated cable show on Wednesday nights. In many ways, Denise’s departure was written in the stars long ago as Vulture’s resident Housewives historian Brian Moylan accurately noted that Denise was an existential threat to the entire franchise. Simply put, the franchise needed her more than she needed the franchise and as such she is walking off into the sunset, following the footsteps of recently departed New York housewife Dorinda Medley. No longer will we hear tales of Denise’s husband Aaron and his huge ding-a-long nor will we get to see Denise order her signature drink, a Casamigos Reposado (not Blanco), in jean shorts and a sensible top. Denise, we hope you get some rest after singlehandedly carrying The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on your back this entire season. Three cheers for Denise Richards. Bravo, Bravo, fucking Bravo.
Obviously, Denise Richards Is Leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Denise, after deciding not to return to RHOBH. Photo: Getty Images