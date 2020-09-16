Showtime Renews Desus & Mero for Season 3

Desus & Mero. Photo: Tina Rowden/SHOWTIME

Today Showtime announced it is renewing its signature late-night show, Desus & Mero, for a third season. Season two is currently airing with episodes filmed remotely from co-hosts Desus Nice and The Kid Mero’s homes and will wrap up in October. Season three is set to premiere in 2021, an era that seems so distant and futuristic it’s hard to even wrap our minds around it: Will Desus and Mero be filming from the studio again, or will we still be watching segments from the sneaker closet and the outdoor barbershop in the park? Will past guests Joe Biden and Kamala Harris be in office? Will we be constantly surrounded by such a thick haze of wildfire smog that we can’t see our own TV screens, effectively reverting the show back to an audio-only format like the Bodega Boys podcast? At least we’ll have them back.