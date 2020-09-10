Dame Diana Rigg, Icon of British TV and Stage Classics, Dead at 82

Photo: VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images

Dame Diana Rigg, whose acting career spanned roles in 1960s British spy show The Avengers to 2010s breakout Game of Thrones, died peacefully the morning of September 10, her agent told the BBC. She was 82. Rigg broke out with her role as Emma Peel in The Avengers, which carried her to star as Tracy Bond, the only Bond girl to marry James, in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service. After developing her acting chops onstage, she continued to take theatrical roles as well, with acclaimed roles in classics from Shakespeare shows to Medea, for which she won a Tony in 1994. Three years later, she won an Emmy for her role as Mrs. Danvers in the miniseries Rebecca. Rigg acted until her death, earning four Emmy nominations for her role as Olenna Tyrell in Game of Thrones and a Tony nomination for playing Mrs. Higgins in the 2018 My Fair Lady Broadway revival. Her final roles will be as Mother Dorothea in the BBC miniseries Black Narcissus and Miss Collins in Edgar Wright’s horror film Last Night in Soho.