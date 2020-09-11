Mid-Century Heartthrob Harry Styles Replaces Shia LaBeouf in Don’t Worry, Darling

sWAP house. Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Getty Images

Harry Styles doesn’t act often, but when he does, you better believe it’s taking place in the 1940s or ’50s. Deadline reports that Harry Styles — after appearing in Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk and avoiding Christopher Nolan’s Tenet — will make his return to acting in Olivia Wilde’s upcoming thriller, Don’t Worry, Darling. Styles will be playing a role originally intended for Shia LaBeouf, “who had to depart the project due to a scheduling conflict,” according to Deadline. It’s a win-win for audiences and the movie, because now we’ll get to enjoy seeing him act opposite Florence Pugh and Chris Pine as residents of an “isolated, utopian community in the 1950s California desert,” which is presumably utopian by virtue of Styles being there. It also hopefully means we’ll get to see Styles do some sort of mid-century American accent. The production is meant to start filming this fall. We bet Styles will give Zach Braff an autograph on set if he asks nicely.