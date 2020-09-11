Dr. Phil Beseeches You to Please, Stop Commenting ‘Daddy’ On All His Posts

Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Honestly, good luck, Phil. In a move destined to cause a tidal wave of new comments on all his videos, Dr. Phil McGraw took to TikTok this week to beg his followers: please, for the love of god, stop commenting “daddy” on all his social media posts.

“You have to stop commenting ‘daddy’ on all my posts,” the TV host asks over angelic harp music. “I ain’t your daddy. I hate to break it to you, but I ain’t your daddy, and your real daddy is probably getting his feelings hurt. I appreciate the support. It’s a little weird, but I do appreciate the support.” McGraw makes no mention of all the “fathers,” “papis,” and “papas” in his comments, but we imagine he feels the same way about them as well.

However, much like how every single Instagram post by Sara Lee still has comments about Shawn Mendes and real kings ten months after Harry Styles starred as the baked goods company’s horny social media manager in a Saturday Night Live sketch, we’re guessing Dr. Phil has just earned himself the permanent title of TikTok Daddy, if the responses to the video are any indication. Still, it was worth a try.