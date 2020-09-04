Drake Hit Up Justin Bieber for DJ Khaled’s “Popstar” Video

Drake, burnt out by DJ Khaled’s frequent messages, needed some help from his fellow Canadian Justin Bieber in order to get the “Popstar” video done. “I mean, there’s one thing I can do for sure, but I have to call in a favor, though,” he says, pulling out that Degrassi acting degree. By none other than Director X, Bieber tours his house as the massive video shoot goes down. He’s surrounded by drinks, back-up dancers, and random influencers like Zane Hijazi and King Bach. I guess this is what going to a party in L.A. is like: Drake on repeat and TikTok stars. Despite the pandemic (and high case numbers in Southern California), Bieber also threw a real party at his place, the mansion where Jake Paul filmed “It’s Everyday Bro,” for scumbag context, in August. Celebrities including Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Jaden Smith, Luka Sabbat, and Winnie Harlow attended. The city has already charged TikTokers Bryce Hall and Blake Gray with a misdemeanor for throwing parties in violation of the local emergency order. Drake reminds us he’s “a pop star, not a doctor,” and that goes for all the celebrities who think they know better than the CDC right now.

