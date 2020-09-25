Daddy, would you like some nostalgia? Depending on your age, you might be too young or too old to have have any emotional attachment to Drew Barrymore and Tom Green’s relationship, but for a particular mini-generation of comedy/movie/MTV fans, seeing them together again is a potent dose of remember-when that will probably make you teary-eyed. Plus, it’s hard not to cry when you can hear Drew Barrymore trying not to cry.

“I was so happy when you invited me on the show. It’s been too long,” says Green while visiting The Drew Barrymore Show this week. “We really did not talk for about fifteen years, I guess, and this is really the first time we’ve looked at each other face-to-face in 15 years.” If you don’t recall, Barrymore and Green wed shortly after the comedian cameoed in her 2000 action-comedy Charlie’s Angels, getting married in July 2001 and filing for divorce in December of the same year.

The pair looked back through a heartwarming mental photo album of their relationship moments, from buying and releasing live lobsters on a date, Green flying Barrymore’s dog to see her on a surprise visit, and the Tom Green Show star singing the Entertainment Tonight theme song to make Drew laugh after they escaped a house fire. And hey, even if you don’t care about either of them, just think about how nice it would be to tell your ex-spouse, platonically and genuinely, “I cherish you,” all while sipping from a mug decorated with a photo of them in a neck brace.