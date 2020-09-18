Drew Barrymore’s Cursed Flower Feeds Off the Human Voice

It’s a Little Shop of What the Hell Is Happening over at the Drew Barrymore Show today, where our gal Drew has taken a break from reporting hard-hitting Drew’s News to introduce a new “signature segment” of the show, called “Sing to a Flower.” They’re really just throwing spaghetti at the wall and seeing what sticks over there, and letting singers come on to just sing would be too normie for Drew. That’s not how she rolls. “Performing his beautifully unique version of ‘Edelweiss’ to help our flower grow,” Billy Porter inaugurates the segment, singing a thematically appropriate Broadway standard against a starry backdrop, while a big, stagy rose snakes its way to the heavens, blooming with the power of song. It’s the sort of story-time activity that I imagine goes down at highly progressive and expensive preschools. It is the spiritual opposite of when Ellen scares people on purpose. And it was all Jimmy Fallon’s idea. “This idea is gifted to us by none other than Jimmy Fallon,” Drew explains. “He said, ‘I have to gift you guys this idea, because it turns out that if you sing to a flower, there is scientific evidence that it helps it grow.’ And it was only a seed of an idea, pun intended, but here we are, with Billy Porter, about to sing a song.” Kellyoke could never.

Related