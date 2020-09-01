Ed Sheeran, His Dark Materials Stan, Had a Baby and Named Her Lyra

Mom and dad. Photo: Getty Images

The prophecy is unfolding. Ed Sheeran and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, have welcomed their first child together, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. The singer announced the surprise arrival (well, surprise to us) on Instagram with a picture of Lyra’s tiny little tear-inducing socks. “Ello!” he wrote. “A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you… Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter – Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here.” He thanked fans and asked for privacy as they all get settled in.

Sheeran confirmed his late 2018 marriage to the woman who inspired “Perfect” last July, when he was promoting his album No. 6 Collaborations Project. The couple first met at school when he was 11, but they didn’t reconnect until 2015 when they had their first date at Taylor Swift’s formerly annual Fourth of July party. Their daughter’s name more than likely comes from Philip Pullman’s acclaimed fantasy series His Dark Materials, which follows the clever and adventurous Lyra Belacqua through parallel universes as she is embroiled in a cosmic war. (Lyra can also mean “harp,” which is perfect for the finger-plucking musician.) Sheeran called His Dark Materials “the best books I’ve ever read” back in a 2015 tweet. Now, he gets to share their magic with his own Lyra.