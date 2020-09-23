Elton John Extends Farewell Tour Into 2022, a Year He Thinks Exists

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Elton John has taken a break from championing “real” music like Father John Misty and the Weeknd to give an update on his own. Specifically, his massive Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which he had put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. He’s now extending the affair past its original ending of 2021, with the postponed North American leg reset for early 2022. 2022! When was the last time the possibility of the year 2022 crossed your mind? John’s new plans are to revive the North American leg in New Orleans on January 19, 2022, and take it all the way through Miami on April 28, playing 43 shows in the process. It’s one of the latest reschedulings, as musicians and their teams struggle to figure out when large live shows will be safe again after COVID-19 called off most gatherings.

As for the tour as a whole, John is hoping to restart in Europe, which seems to be doing better at this whole pandemic thing, in fall 2021. And he won’t play his final tour dates until 2023, if it ever comes around, when he crosses off some final shows in New Zealand. So much for that retirement Sir John has been planning. But he seems to be taking it in stride, telling fans in a Facebook video, “Don’t worry about me. I’m using my downtime to keep myself fighting fit and healthier than ever. I’m raring to go!”