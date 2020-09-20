Photo: E!

To paraphrase this year’s Emmys host Jimmy Kimmel, this year the beautiful people can finally be judged, not for their looks, but for their living room furniture. Yes, perhaps one of the only upsides to this year’s quarantine Emmy is the peek we get to enjoy of famous people’s homes. Now, while plenty of Sunday’s nominees went for a blank white background, or the order of a studio, or a perfectly staged tableau, others gave us a glimpse at their actual houses. (Or, let’s be honest, some nice AirBnBs; we can’t possibly know.) Does the decision to appear in front of a lived-in, well-loved space offer any insight into the artistic process? Almost certainly not, but that doesn’t mean we can’t enjoy all these nosy little peeks, starting with Dylan McDermott’s gothic feather sculpture above!

Photo: E!

And what has to be Jane Lynch’s guest bedroom.

Photo: E!

Meanwhile, Insecure’s Yvonne Orji chose at Emmys backdrop that served as an accessory to her gown, an aspirational concept for your daily Zooms.

Similarly, Succession’s Nicholas Braun paired his suit with a gigantic, colorful piece of art. Any other year, there’s no way they’re letting him haul that around the auditorium, so this worked out well for him.

Photo: E!

Ted Danson, meanwhile, gave us a look at a massive Nancy Meyers dream kitchen, complete with chandelier.

Photo: E!

Perhaps the most surprising home of the evening, OG Queer Eye member Carson Kressley’s confirmed actual home has a chandelier, a piano, a piece of Chanel license plate art, and tropical kitchen wallpaper.

Photo: ABC

In perhaps the least surprising interior, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel creators Amy Sherman Palladino and Daniel Palladino appeared in front of a prop from one of their other award-winning shows: a sign from the Dragonfly Inn on Gilmore Girls. Plus, you know, it’s where all their hats live.

Photo: ABC

Watchmen’s Yahya Abdul-Matteen II won his Best Supporting Actor award in a soft, entirely dove grey room, and now you want a soft, entirely dove grey room.

Photo: ABC

Normal People’s Paul Mescal had an eye-grabbing sidekick which basically had a spotlight on it.

Photo: ABC

While Uzo Aduba risked it all and invited the at-home audience to scrutinize her book cases

Photo: ABC

Succession creator Jesse Armstrong might live in some kind of Dr. Seuss-level power clashing funhouse, but his show did win multiple Emmys, so there must be method to this carpet’s madness.

Photo: ABC

And, most relatably of all, Margot Martindale’s backyard bumper crop.