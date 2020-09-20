Emmy Does Not Love Michael

Photo: Getty Images

At least we’ll always have last year’s freeze frame. As the first snafu of the Emmys going virtual in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Jason Bateman was erroneously named as the winner of the Outstanding Guest Actor for a Drama Series category on the final evening of the Creative Arts Emmys. The category, presented by the relentlessly cute Bobby Cannavale and Rose Byrne, simply fell victim to a wrong visual or sound cue: Bateman, for his acting work in HBO’s The Outsider, was announced despite a title card for Ron Cephas Jones being beamed onto the screen. Cephas Jones indeed won the category for NBC’s This Is Us, and the ceremony later confirmed that “an incorrect winner has been announced. We’re fixing it now. Please don’t go away.” (Yes, we can’t believe it, but a banner actually let him down.) Bateman is still nominated for Outstanding Drama Actor at tonight’s full-fledged Emmys ceremony, in addition to his show, Ozark, in contention for Outstanding Drama Series.