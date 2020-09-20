Can You Spot Actual Jason Bateman Hiding Amongst the Cardboard Emmys Audience?

A little pandemic isn’t going to stop Jason Bateman from making wild facial expressions in the audience of the Emmy Awards. After witnessing his entire life flash before his eyes as he won a directing Emmy for Ozark over Game of Thrones last year, Bateman was presumably so excited to get back into the action this year that he snuck into the empty Staples Center to appear among Jimmy Kimmel’s otherwise all-cardboard audience. That’s reaction GIF dedication, and we, the live-bloggers of the world, thank Jason for providing the world’s easiest game of “Where’s Waldo” for us in this time.