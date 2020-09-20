Live From New York, It’s Another Emmy for Maya Rudolph

Photo: Saturday Night Live/YouTube

Quick … somebody meme this moment! Days after securing her first-ever Emmy win for her Big Mouth voice-acting work, Maya Rudolph has taken home yet another Emmy, this time for her recurring Kamala Harris impression on SNL. On Saturday, Rudolph won the Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series category on the final evening of the virtual Creative Emmy Awards, and, in a fantastic power move, she actually beat herself to win: Rudolph was also nominated in the category for her recurring role as a celestial judge on The Good Place. Rudolph previously said that she would love to reprise her Harris impression during the new season of SNL, a decision that, while seemingly obvious, was only confirmed by showrunner Lorne Michaels a few days ago. “That’s spicy,” Rudolph said about Harris’s VP candidacy last month. “I love going to the show any excuse I can get. I just didn’t really anticipate traveling during this pandemic, but if there’s anyone who can work it out I’m sure Lorne has some kind of invisible helicopter that can get me there.” Anything can be possible for America’s cool and fun aunt.