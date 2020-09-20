This Is What Happens When You Lose an Emmy in 2020

Word on the street is that the Dear Evan Hansen movie was deeply considering replacing Ben Platt with this hazmat suit wearing intern after seeing the incredible job they did “Waving Through A Window.” Photo: Ramy Youssef/Twitter

At this year’s socially distanced Emmy’s ceremony, the statue comes to the Schitt’s Creek party the winner, hand delivered by an intern wearing a hazmat suit. But what happens when you lose the Emmy? Does the intern even bother showing up to your house with the statue that you lost? Apparently so, at least if you’re Ramy Youssef. The comedian and star of Hulu’s Ramy posted a video of exactly what went down after he lost the Emmy and it’s absolutely harrowing to behold. A hazmat-suited intern stands outside his window, waves good bye and saunters off, Emmy in hand. As if 2020 wasn’t hard enough, if you lose an Emmy you have to watch it walk away from you. The whole thing is as hilarious as it is dystopian, serving major Monster’s Inc vibes. Guess it’s a good thing Schitt’s Creek swept; Canada’s a long way to travel in a hazmat suit to not give someone an Emmy.