Regina King Wears a Breonna Taylor T-Shirt to the 2020 Emmys

Photo: E!

The stars are not letting a virtual ceremony get in the way of making a statement at the 2020 Emmys “red” “carpet.” Oscar-winner turned director Regina King paid tribute to Breonna Taylor with her 2020 Emmy’s outfit. Under a pink pant suit, the actress wore a t-shirt with Breonna Taylor’s face and name on it as she spoke to Live From The Red Carpet host Nina Parker about her Emmy-nominated turn in HBO’s Watchmen, which won four Creative Arts Emmys this past week. Zooming in from Santa Fe, an incredibly relaxed King never directly called attention to her shirt, and yet the message was loud and clear. She also revealed what she would have worn to the ceremony had it been a normal year: a high fashioned, asymmetrical, leggy blue dress. Clearly, King was prepared to make a statement with her outfit in-person or virtually.

Photo: E!