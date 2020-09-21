Samantha Bee Loses Emmy, Wins $28 Bottle of Champagne

Well, at least the host of the Emmys didn’t tell her that she’s going to be reported to ICE. Samantha Bee, the only woman nominated in the Outstanding Variety Talk Series category and who’s given us perhaps the greatest conspiracy theory of all time, celebrated her loss to John Oliver by tearing apart the mystery box that was sent over by the Television Academy prior to her category being announced. (All five nominees were sent such boxes, with Oliver’s containing an actual Emmy and plenty of confetti.) After knifing the box for a solid minute, though, Bee’s reward revealed itself: a bottle of Champagne that shares its name with a legacy super-car company. “What’s it worth? What’s the price?” she asks her off-screen husband Jason Jones. “I’ll wait.” Bee waits a few beats. It’s $28. She’s actually speechless.