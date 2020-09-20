Here Are Your 2020 Emmy Winners

Photo: WireImage

Television will always be there for us, even amid a pandemic. (And reruns, always reruns.) On September 20, 2020, the 72nd Emmy Awards aired its official annual ceremony days after already dolling out wins to noted babes such as Maya Rudolph, Trent Reznor, and a man who is not Jason Bateman, so you better solidify all of your category predictions before it’s too late. You can check out our predictions for this year’s awards here and make fun of us for the misses or, you know, tell us nice job for the good guesses. Either way, we’ll be here all night. Read on for all of this year’s Emmy winners, which Vulture will be constantly updating until the ceremony’s end.

Winners

Outstanding Comedy Actress

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Outstanding Comedy Actor

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

The Good Place, “Whenever You’re Ready”

The Great “The Great” (Pilot)

Schitt’s Creek, “Happy Ending”

Schitt’s Creek “The Presidential Suite”

What We Do in the Shadows, “Ghosts”

What We Do in the Shadows, “On the Run”

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

The Great, “The Great” (Pilot)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “Marvelous Radio”

Modern Family, “Finale Part 2”

Ramy, “Miakhalifa.mov”

Schitt’s Creek, “Happy Ending”

Will & Grace, “We Love Lucy”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “It’s Comedy or Cabbage”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Tony Shaloub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Mahershala Ali, Ramy

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek

﻿Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place

Yvonne Orji, Insecure

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

Insecure

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek

What We Do in the Shadows

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Regina King, Watchmen

Octavia Spencer, Self-Made

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special

Mrs. America, “Shirley”

Normal People, “Episode 3”

Unbelievable, “Episode 1”

Unorthodox, “Part One”

Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being”

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special Little Fires Everywhere, “Find a Way”

Normal People, “Episode 5”

Unorthodox

Watchmen, “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice”

Watchmen, “Little Fear of Lightning”

Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being”

Nominees

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession

Outstanding Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen

Outstanding Drama Actor

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Drama Actress

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Matthew MacFadyen, Succession

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Julia Garner, Ozark

Sarah Snook, Succession

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

The Crown, “Aberfan”

The Crown, “Cri de Coeur”

Homeland, “Prisoners of War”

The Morning Show, “The Interview”

Ozark, “Fire Pink”

Ozark, “Su Casa Es Mi Casa”

Succession, “Hunting”

Succession, “This Is Not for Tears”

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Better Call Saul, “Bad Choice Road”

Better Call Saul, “Bagman”

The Crown, “Aberfan”

Ozark, “All In”

Ozark, “Boss Fight”

Ozark, “Fire Pink”

Succession, “This Is Not for Tears”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series

Dylan McDermott, Hollywood

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen

Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen

Jovan Adepo, Watchmen

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series

Holland Taylor, Hollywood

Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America

Margo Martindale, Mrs. America

Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Jean Smart, Watchmen

Outstanding Competition Program

The Masked Singer

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show, “Born at Night, But Not Last Night”

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, “Dr. Fauci Answers Trevor’s Questions About the Coronavirus”

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, “Episode 629”

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, “Live Show; Chris Christie; Nathaniel Rateliff”

Saturday Night Live “Host: Eddie Murphy”

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, “Flame Monroe”

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert