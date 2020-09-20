Here Are Your 2020 Emmy Winners

Television will always be there for us, even amid a pandemic. (And reruns, always reruns.) On September 20, 2020, the 72nd Emmy Awards aired its official annual ceremony days after already dolling out wins to noted babes such as Maya Rudolph, Trent Reznor, and a man who is not Jason Bateman, so you better solidify all of your category predictions before it’s too late. You can check out our predictions for this year’s awards here and make fun of us for the misses or, you know, tell us nice job for the good guesses. Either way, we’ll be here all night. Read on for all of this year’s Emmy winners, which Vulture will be constantly updating until the ceremony’s end.
Winners
Outstanding Comedy Actress
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Outstanding Comedy Actor
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
The Good Place, “Whenever You’re Ready”
The Great “The Great” (Pilot)
Schitt’s Creek, “Happy Ending”
Schitt’s Creek “The Presidential Suite”
What We Do in the Shadows, “Ghosts”
What We Do in the Shadows, “On the Run”
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series
The Great, “The Great” (Pilot)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “Marvelous Radio”
Modern Family, “Finale Part 2”
Ramy, “Miakhalifa.mov”
Schitt’s Creek, “Happy Ending”
Will & Grace, “We Love Lucy”
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “It’s Comedy or Cabbage”
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Tony Shaloub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Mahershala Ali, Ramy
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place
Yvonne Orji, Insecure
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Comedy Series
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Dead to Me
Insecure
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt’s Creek
What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Regina King, Watchmen
Octavia Spencer, Self-Made
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series
Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special
Mrs. America, “Shirley”
Normal People, “Episode 3”
Unbelievable, “Episode 1”
Unorthodox, “Part One”
Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being”
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special Little Fires Everywhere, “Find a Way”
Normal People, “Episode 5”
Unorthodox
Watchmen, “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice”
Watchmen, “Little Fear of Lightning”
Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being”
Nominees
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Stranger Things
Succession
Outstanding Limited Series
Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs. America
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Watchmen
Outstanding Drama Actor
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Drama Actress
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Zendaya, Euphoria
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Matthew MacFadyen, Succession
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Julia Garner, Ozark
Sarah Snook, Succession
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series
The Crown, “Aberfan”
The Crown, “Cri de Coeur”
Homeland, “Prisoners of War”
The Morning Show, “The Interview”
Ozark, “Fire Pink”
Ozark, “Su Casa Es Mi Casa”
Succession, “Hunting”
Succession, “This Is Not for Tears”
Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series
Better Call Saul, “Bad Choice Road”
Better Call Saul, “Bagman”
The Crown, “Aberfan”
Ozark, “All In”
Ozark, “Boss Fight”
Ozark, “Fire Pink”
Succession, “This Is Not for Tears”
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series
Dylan McDermott, Hollywood
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen
Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen
Jovan Adepo, Watchmen
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series
Holland Taylor, Hollywood
Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America
Margo Martindale, Mrs. America
Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Jean Smart, Watchmen
Outstanding Competition Program
The Masked Singer
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series
A Black Lady Sketch Show, “Born at Night, But Not Last Night”
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, “Dr. Fauci Answers Trevor’s Questions About the Coronavirus”
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, “Episode 629”
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, “Live Show; Chris Christie; Nathaniel Rateliff”
Saturday Night Live “Host: Eddie Murphy”
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, “Flame Monroe”
Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
More From This Series
- This Is What Happens When You Lose an Emmy in 2020
- See Every ‘Red Carpet’ Look From the 2020 Emmys
- Jennifer Aniston Put Out an Actual Fire at This Year’s Emmys