Everybody Had Jokes for Brandy and Monica’s Verzuz Battle

Three hours is a long time for anyone to maintain their composure on Instagram Live, especially when the only other person there is your teenage friend/rival with whom you’ve had a long-time faux-turned-real feud. Fans tuned in during the evening of Monday, August 31, for Brandy and Monica’s Verzuz Battle, and while the singers gave their million-plus viewers a double-dose of beautiful vocals and R&B nostalgia, at a certain point, well, they both (okay, mostly Monica) sort of let their true feelings peek through. Then the show became better than the Olympics, if the sport being played was professional passive aggression. For example, Brandy explained why she put Monica on her song…“The Boy Is Mine.” Also, there were poems.

The show culminated in, of course, a rendition of their iconic duet, during which Monica looked like she was ready to pull the fire alarm to get out from Brandy’s embrace, before feigning shock when Brandy joked, “Please be on the look out for the tour.” As artists, both singers deserve more respect for their respective oeuvres, but when it comes to who wins the gold, it’s all of you out there on social media who could not stop joking about the awkwardness in the room.

Brandy and Monica the whole time#Verzuz pic.twitter.com/4R1v7pH5Iw — J O S H™ (@_HSOJOSH) September 1, 2020

Brandy and Monica...awkward “we are not a group”. They don’t mess w/ each other 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/J34aVr1CCS — gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 1, 2020

Brandy: I got another poem

Monica: lawd, here she go again #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/wXWcXVyUZR — LyLy (@LyLy_ox) September 1, 2020

Monica every time Brandy kept saying “lemme read you a poem right quick”: #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/tvdBgRxTww — BurnerAccount (@BurnerA29065062) September 1, 2020

Whatever it is Monica has NOT let it go! #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/7jfTeKeO1A — InVision Counseling (@InVisionCouns) September 1, 2020

Me pretending to enjoy myself at the function while the secret Uber I called is on its way #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/xi8nykoWD1 — B*tch Hazel • 🇭🇹 (@c0kahina) September 1, 2020

It was Monica having flashbacks while hugging brandy for me #TheBoyIsMine #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/HIhH8X9vyp — oceanxx (@isaaccarlo3) September 1, 2020

If “get the fuck off me!” was a person. #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/gPTBd3jYn3 — Politely Rude (@mikefeaux) September 1, 2020

Brandy: are we back or what

Monica: hm think 123 do the nicki minaj blink pic.twitter.com/VJWGXLX7Pk — SAI ✰ (@sairusbliss1) September 1, 2020

me trying to get rid of 2020 & it’s still holding on 😭 #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/InjS7xDEHO — 𝐌𝐢𝐬𝐬𝐓𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐚 (@MissThrilla) September 1, 2020

Monica when Brandy tried to joke with her #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/kxIWltL37t — LyLy (@LyLy_ox) September 1, 2020

So I waited 3 HOURS for The Boy is Mine just for Monica to act like she didn’t know the words!?? #BrandyandMonica #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/CVhzeLzlc0 — Faith. (@faithljacksonn) September 1, 2020

Monica after the last note of the Boy Is Mine #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/F1fRRbH1q0 — lexi (@noirlexi) September 1, 2020