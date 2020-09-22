Your Presence Is Requested at Netflix’s Father of the Bride Reunion

Photo: Touchstone

Prepare for the world’s most stressful family Zoom call. Netflix announced that the cast of Father of the Bride will be teaming up this Friday for a “very special event,” which we can only assume means a virtual cast reunion. Details of the reunion are sparse, though director of the beloved film and its sequel Nancy Meyers seems to have teased the event a week ago on Instagram. Meyers shared the film’s original poster captioned, “If he thought a wedding was a lot, how would he react to 2020? Coming soon to the phone in your hand!” According to the Netflix teaser, the reunion will benefit World Central Kitchen and stream on Netflix, Youtube, and Facebook. It’s unconfirmed which cast members are joining the reunion, but hopefully, Franck Eggelhoffer will return to give us his undoubtedly vital take on masks, and Diane Keaton will wear a hat.