Queen of Quarantine Nancy Meyers Is Back with Father of the Bride Part 3 (Ish)

What’s that sound? That’s the weakling Godfather: Part III being buried in the ground by the new Threequel Supreme, Father of the Bride Part 3 (ish), written and directed by none other than American cinema’s most radical vanguard, Nancy Meyers. On September 22, Netflix teased a “very special virtual event” by the Father of the Bride cast, including Steve Martin, Diane Keaton, Kieran Culkin, and Martin Short. We blithely assumed this meant another run-of-the-mill Zoom-facilitated cast reunion, the likes of which have been oh-so-common these past few months. But we should not have dismissed Nancy so. On September 25, Meyers published an essay in the New York Times in which she admits that the “pandemic brought me back to being a writer,” as she imagined how the Father of the Bride characters would be handling the outbreak. She wrote a screenplay for a three-quel that could be filmed remotely, got the original cast on board, and sent everyone lighting equipment, microphones, and iPhones. So on September 25 at 6 p.m. ET, you can watch Father of the Bride Part 3 (ish) as it premieres on Netflix’s Youtube channel. It’s a project by a filmmaker at the height of her experimental powers, responding to the times. Yet another reason why she’s the Queen of Quarantine.