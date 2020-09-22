Fall Is Officially Here and So Is a New Fleet Foxes Album

Photo: Ilpo Musto/Shutterstock

If you need to, keep time on them. Indie folk band Fleet Foxes released their fourth album, Shore, with little notice at exactly 9:31 a.m. ET on September 22, to coincide with the autumnal equinox. And you’d be hard-pressed to find a better soundtrack to welcome the season than this spacious collection of songs, following 2017’s experimental Crack-Up. (Take it as a respite to all those music arguments over on Twitter.) It’s accompanied by a 55-minute film, directed by Kersti Jan Werdal and streaming on the Fleet Foxes website. In a statement, bandleader Robin Pecknold said he made Shore as a celebration of life. “I see ‘shore’ as a place of safety on the edge of something uncertain, staring at Whitman’s waves reciting ‘death,’” he said. Hints of the album began to surface on September 20, first via posters spotted in Paris and then by a song teased on the band’s Instagram. The band then officially announced Shore on September 21.