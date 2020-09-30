Oscar Isaac to Play Bearded ’70s Francis Ford Coppola Alongside Jake Gyllenhaal

The hair alone, my God. Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Getty Images

Calling it now: a double win for the double A’s. Oscar Isaac and Jake Gyllenhaal have been cast opposite one another in Barry Levinson’s upcoming drama, Francis and the Godfather, according to Deadline. Neither of these gorgeously maned, theater-loving Disney expats have Academy Awards (Gyllenhaal has a nomination for Brokeback Mountain), and after this year, we need to right some wrongs. Plus, the movie’s about the making of The Godfather? The Academy’s gonna lose it. Isaac will play legendary director Francis Ford Coppola in all his 1970s bearded glory while Gyllenhaal takes on producer Robert Evans. The movie, based on a Black List script by Andrew Farotte and redeveloped by Levinson, chronicles the challenges of creating The Godfather, like moving the shoot to expensive New York City and casting wild card Marlon Brando. Of course, Brando went on to win Best Actor and the movie itself Best Picture. “Out of the madness of production, and against all odds, a classic film happened,” Levinson told Deadline, and Coppola added that he’s already a fan: “Any movie that Barry Levinson makes about anything will be interesting and worthwhile.”