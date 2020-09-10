Freaky Trailer: Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton Face Off and Face/Off

Freaky Friday. The Hot Chick. Face/Off. The one where Ryan Reynolds and Jason Bateman piss in a cursed fountain at the same time and trade places. There’s nothing like a good old-fashioned mystical body-swap movie, and it appears this is the genre to get Vince Vaughn acting again. Today, Universal and Blumhouse released the trailer for Freaky, which sees Kathryn Newton as an unpopular “ugly girl” who gets stabbed with a magical body-swapping shiv by serial killer Vince Vaughn. Now, Newton is a “murder Barbie” and Vaughn is on the run from the authorities, trying to swap back before it’s toooo laaaaate. The film is by Christopher Landon, who nailed the golden horror-comedy ratio with Happy Death Day. However, the trailer is already raising concerns on Twitter over possible transphobic tropes inherent in the body-swap premise (there is a lot of “serial killer disguised as a girl sneaking into bathrooms to harm people” stuff being played for laughs that feels icky). Freaky is in theaters this November, on (when else?) Friday the 13th.

