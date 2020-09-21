The Friends Girls Have Been Living Together Since 1994

To be fair, we’d also hang on to a rent-controlled, two-bedroom apartment in the West Village like our lives depended on it. Even if we had to keep those purple walls. Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, and Lisa Kudrow gave us a taste of the impending Friends reunion special by reuniting during last night’s Emmy Awards, insisting to Jimmy Kimmel that they haven’t stopped living together since the Marcel era. “Um, we’ve been roommates since 1994, Jimmy,” Aniston, cocooned in a robe, explained. “Yeah, where else would I live?” Kudrow added. “Like people live with their families.” Jason Bateman, a man who we thought was Matthew Perry for a hot second, also showed up to bitch about … things. We’ll just call this the One With the Corny Video.