Photo: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

It really hasn’t been your day, your week, your month, or even your year, and honestly that isn’t going to change anytime soon, but maybe an evening of Friends hosted by Gabrielle Union might help take the edge off? According to Deadline, the L.A.’s Finest star will lead a table read of the classic Friends bottle episode “The One Where No One’s Ready” tomorrow, Tuesday, September 22 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. Union herself co-starred in a Friends episode (2001’s “The One With the Cheap Wedding Dress”) but doing that one probably would have gotten real confusing, real fast.

The event, which you can sign up for here, is the latest in Zoom’s benefit table read series The Zoom Where It Happens, which kicked off with an interpretation of The Golden Girls with Tracee Ellis Ross. Each reading highlights a different non-profit, and this week’s is Michell Obama’s When We All Vote initiative.

Tomorrow night’s table read will feature Sterling K. Brown as Ross, Ryan Michelle Bathe as Rachel, Uzo Aduba as Phoebe, Aisha Hinds as Monica, Jeremy Pope as Chandler, and Kendrick Sampson as Joey, for which he will hopefully go full method and wear all of Jeremy Pope’s clothing, sans underwear, at the same time.