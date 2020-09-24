Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Welcome a Baby Girl

Someone on earth gets to call these two daddy and mommy. Photo: WireImage

In perhaps the only marker of the passage of time from April until now, supermodel Gigi Hadid and singer Zayn Malik have welcomed their first daughter. The couple announced the good news on social media. “Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful🙏🏽❤️,” wrote the former One Direction member in an Instagram caption for a photo depicting his heavily tattooed hand cradling a tiny baby girl’s hand. “To try put [sic] into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x.” In late April, a “family friend” of the on-and-off gain couple accidentally slipped the news that they were expecting, setting the chain of events in motion leading to the birth of the one, true quarantine baby of the global pandemic. Congrats to the happy couple and their little, genetically blessed bundle of joy.