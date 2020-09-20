Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images

In a true sign that this year is not going to be your typical Emmys ceremony, for the first time in 20 years Giuliana Rancic is not hosting Live From the E! Red Carpet because her whole family has tested positive for COVID-19. The perennial red-carpet host explained her absence in a video message that aired during Live From the E! Red Carpet.

“Hey, everyone. As I go into my 20th year on the E! red carpet I have to say I do not take missing an award show lightly, but unfortunately this year is just so different,” said Rancic in the video. “As part of E! and NBCUniversal’s very strict testing guidelines, especially before an event like this, I did find out that I tested positive for COVID-19. Now as much as I didn’t want to hear that, I’m very thankful I heard it before I traveled and possibly could have exposed other people. So for that, I’m thankful.”

In the video, Rancic revealed that her husband, Bill Rancic, and their son Duke also tested positive for COVID-19, but are all “doing well” and “taking care of each other.” Shockingly, Rancic isn’t the only E! News red-carpet host who had to bow out due to contracting COVID-19. Actress Vivica A. Fox was supposed to host E!’s virtual red carpet, but was unable to do so because she also tested positive for COVID-19. In their stead, Nightly Pop’s Nina Parker and Brad Goreski have taken over red-carpet duties for E!. So, to anyone who thinks that the global pandemic is over, let Giuliana Rancic and Vivica A. Fox serve as a reminder that we’ve got a ways to go.