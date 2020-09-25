Sir Pippin the Havanese is so proud. Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Acura

Glenn Close — Tony winner, Oscar nominee, Instagram dog mom — is making it seem as if we never said good-bye to the theater for the moment, headlining a celeb-filled benefit performance of scenes from Angels in America. Close will play Roy Cohn in the performance , which support’s AMFAR’s fund to fight COVID-19. The 60-minute event will stream for free on Broadway.com’s YouTube on October 8 at 8:30 p.m. ET. The scenes were filmed in advance, with cast members in various locations around the world, and then stitched together digitally into one place. The cast will change from scene to scene, but it includes Jeremy O. Harris as Belize, Laura Linney as Hannah Pitt, S. Epatha Merkerson as Belize, Daphne Rubin-Vega as Angel 4, Paul Dano as Prior Walter, Brian Tyree Henry as Prior Walter, Vella Lovell as Harper Pitt, Larry Owens as Belize, Lois Smith as Harper Pitt, Linda Emond as Angel 1, Nikki M. James as Angel 2, Patti LuPone as Angel 3, Andrew Rannells as Prior Walter, and Brandon Uranowitz as Louis Ironson, with special appearances from Alan Cumming, Whoopi Goldberg, and Jake Gyllenhaal. Ellie Heyman directed the production, which will be followed by a conversation with Heyman, Tony Kushner, and others about the play, AIDS activism, and similarities between that epidemic and COVID-19.