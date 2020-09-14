Good Times Animated Series Produced by Norman Lear Is Headed to Netflix

Good Times. Photo: CBS

Good Times, the classic Norman Lear sitcom that originally aired on CBS from 1974 to 1979, is being brought back to life in the form of an animated series on Netflix. The streaming network announced today that it has ordered an animated series based on the ’70s comedy, which will be set in the present day and follow the Evans family “as they navigate today’s world and contemporary social issues.” According to the press release, “Just as the original did years ago, Good Times strives to remind us that with the love of our family, we can keep our heads above water.”

Lear is credited as an executive producer on the new series, along with Seth MacFarlane and Stephen Curry. Carl Jones — who has worked on The Boondocks, Black Dynamite, and The Last O.G. — created the updated series and will serve as showrunner. “It’s a dream come true to be working with the legendary talents of Norman Lear, Seth MacFarlane, and Stephen Curry,” Jones said in the press release. “We are excited to carry on the original legacy of Good Times — but now animated and a little edgier. Let’s just say the struggle has just gotten strugglier.” Lear had previously brought back Good Times in the form of a Live in Front of a Studio Audience special on ABC in December 2019.

Time to brush up on your Good Times theme-song knowledge: