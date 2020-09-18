Hollywood Pays Tribute to the Late, Great Ruth Bader Ginsburg

If her nearly three-decades on the United States Supreme Court hadn’t secured her place in history (and it had), our collective cultural embrace of Ruth Bader Ginsburg definitely solidified her status as a pop culture great. The late justice, who passed away Friday at the age of 87 due to complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, was the subject of an Oscar-nominated documentary, an A-list historical drama, an opera, a blog-turned-book entitled Notorious RBG, a loving Saturday Night Live impression, a shout-out in Deadpool 2, and an officially-approved Lego figurine. And that’s just in the last seven years.
The second woman ever to be named to the Supreme Court, a defender of gender equality, and a collar style maven, Ginsburg was remembered Friday on social media after news of her death broke, with celebrities and the American pubic alike paying tribute to her online.