Hollywood Pays Tribute to the Late, Great Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

If her nearly three-decades on the United States Supreme Court hadn’t secured her place in history (and it had), our collective cultural embrace of Ruth Bader Ginsburg definitely solidified her status as a pop culture great. The late justice, who passed away Friday at the age of 87 due to complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, was the subject of an Oscar-nominated documentary, an A-list historical drama, an opera, a blog-turned-book entitled Notorious RBG, a loving Saturday Night Live impression, a shout-out in Deadpool 2, and an officially-approved Lego figurine. And that’s just in the last seven years.

The second woman ever to be named to the Supreme Court, a defender of gender equality, and a collar style maven, Ginsburg was remembered Friday on social media after news of her death broke, with celebrities and the American pubic alike paying tribute to her online.

Her rest is earned. It is our turn to fight. — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) September 19, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was the kind of scholar and patriot you get excited about explaining to your kids. The kind of person who you say “who knows, one day you could be HER”. I hope you rest well, RBG, you must have been tired from changing the world. — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) September 19, 2020

"Real change, enduring change, happens one step at a time." - Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — The Academy (@TheAcademy) September 19, 2020

My friends, the great "Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the second woman to serve on the US Supreme Court and its most determined advocate for gender equality, has died at the age of 87. She had endured multiple bouts of cancer before succumbing to the disease." There are no words. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) September 19, 2020

Ruth Bader Ginsburg: The epitome of a strong woman.

We will miss you. pic.twitter.com/ZYhFRSUakT — Carole King (@Carole_King) September 19, 2020

Rest In Peace justice Ginsberg. You were a champion and a hero. Thank you for your tireless work https://t.co/5v32VgODTg — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) September 18, 2020

RIP RBG. Gutted. Sad.

Grateful for all she did. And very very scared. — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) September 18, 2020

First of all, may she rest as she lived - in immeasurable POWER.



And also...



FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK FUCK — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) September 18, 2020

Her nickname was Kiki. That’s kinda all you need to know 😢



(Although of course there’s SO much more we all need to know) — Barry Jenkins (@BarryJenkins) September 19, 2020

Everyone freak out tonight. Everyone get to work tomorrow. Okay?



(fuck)#RBG — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 18, 2020

"Fight for the things you care about, but do it in a way that will lead others to join you." RIP, RBG pic.twitter.com/HLtKG7qdnp — Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) September 19, 2020

I am crying. This one hurts so bad. She was good woman. A principled woman. She fought for the citizens of this country and for equality and equity for us all.



She was our shield.

She believed in us.



Please #Vote in honor of her.

Please. Please. #RIPRBG 💔 — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) September 19, 2020

My deepest condolences to Justice Ginsberg’s loved ones. The nation mourns this loss quite deeply. #YouWereTheFairestOfThemAll — octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) September 19, 2020

#rbg #RuthBaderGinsburg Rest with the best! But we must fight as she fought till the bitter end no matter what we cannot and must not succumb to cynicism!!! — John Leguizamo (@JohnLeguizamo) September 19, 2020

No matter where we go from here, this is a remarkably selfless statement to make on your deathbed:



"My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new President is installed.”



RIP Ruth Bader Ginsburg. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) September 19, 2020