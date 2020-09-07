Liu Yifei shared a post on social media supporting violent police in Hong Kong. Photo: Disney/Disney

Ever since the release of Disney’s live-action Mulan on its Disney+ streaming platform on September 4, the hashtag #BoycottMulan has been trending on Twitter, and it hasn’t been coming from disgruntled Ping/Shang shippers or parents who don’t want to pay $30 for VOD. The #BoycottMulan movement began last summer, when its star, Chinese American actress Liu Yifei, shared a Weibo post supporting the Hong Kong police, who had been exercising violence and brutality against pro-democracy protestors.

Chinese actress Liu Yifei, star of upcoming Disney blockbuster Mulan, shows support for Hong Kong police on Weibo, retweeting a People’s Daily post. Weibo shows that she is an iPhone user #hongkongprotests pic.twitter.com/gfXEb3zsom — Vivienne Chow (@VivienneChow) August 15, 2019

Now, after Mulan’s digital release and in anticipation of its theatrical release in parts of Asia, activists in Hong Kong, Thailand, and Taiwan are spreading the #BoycottMulan message, as are their supporters from the rest of the world. The Hollywood Reporter writes, the “protestors have deployed the hashtag to symbolize their shared pro-democratic mission and concerns over China’s growing influence over the region. In recent weeks, Thailand has been roiled by street protests as thousands of young people call for reforms of the country’s monarchy.” In July, student protesters in Seoul, South Korea also protested Mulan, as Yifei had made the film “come to symbolize support for political violence rather than the progressive values of the movie’s themes.” Hong Kong activist Joshua Wong has been a prominent figure online in the #BoycottMulan movement.

This film is released today. But because Disney kowtows to Beijing, and because Liu Yifei openly and proudly endorses police brutality in Hong Kong, I urge everyone who believes in human rights to #BoycottMulan. https://t.co/utmP1tIWNa — Joshua Wong 黃之鋒 😷 (@joshuawongcf) September 4, 2020

Film writer Jingan Young wrote about the controversy surrounding Mulan for The Guardian and tweeted her support of the hashtag, calling the film “loyal, brave and true to CCP.” Young’s essay clarifies that the controversy is not only about Yifei’s pro-police social media activity, but also because the film was partially shot in Xinjiang, a region where Uighurs are persecuted by the Chinese government.

I will probably never get that dream writing gig at Disney BUT here’s my take on the new #mulan for @guardianfilm and why it’s loyal, brave and true to CCP and just a bad piece of cinema. Here: https://t.co/Z9sAMmEnlW #hongkong #BoycottMulan — 博士楊靜安 Dr Jingan Young (@jinganyoung) September 7, 2020

Activist Nathan Law supports the movement.

Why we should #BoycottMulan? It’s about hypocrisy. In Hollywood movies, they claim to embrace social justice. In fact, they kowtow to autocratic China disgracefully. They shamed themselves by upholding values they don’t even believe in. Movies, should be more than money.#FreeHK pic.twitter.com/Xmgdyl0NOj — Nathan Law 羅冠聰 😷 (@nathanlawkc) September 7, 2020

As does Hong Kong Parliamentarian Ray Chan.

I thank our friends worldwide for their support of #BoycottMulan movement. No children should idolize an actress who favors #policebrutality & a genocidal #CCP #Dictatorship. Special shout out to our brothers & sisters of #milkteaalliance. ไม่มีวันดู! #HongKongProtests pic.twitter.com/oEfNLa2mUi — Ray Chan (@ray_slowbeat) September 5, 2020

Whether or not you choose to stream Mulan this Labor Day, Kyne from Canada’s Drag Race won’t be watching.

I love Mulan too bad I won’t be watching the remake. I love democracy too much 🤷🏽‍♀️ #BoycottMulan #StandWithHongKong — Kyne (@onlinekyne) September 6, 2020