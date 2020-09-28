Here’s How to Watch the First 2020 Presidential Debate Between Trump and Biden

I hate it here. Photo-Illustration: Vulture and Getty Images

In just five short weeks, either Joe Biden will be named the 46th President of the United States, or Donald Trump will continue his Camacho-like reign of absolutely idiotic, needlessly cruel terror for four more years. The two candidates for president will hold three debates leading up to the election, and Trump has really drummed up excitement for the first presidential debate by tweeting that he would like to subject Biden to a debate-performance-enhancing drug test. The Biden campaign responded by saying that Biden “intends to deliver his debate answers in words. If the president thinks his best case is made in urine he can have at it … We’d expect nothing less from Donald Trump, who pissed away the chance to protect the lives of 200K Americans when he didn’t make a plan to stop COVID-19.” So we’ve entered the WWE smack talk stage of democracy.

The first 2020 Presidential debate will be held at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday, September 29, from 9 p.m. ET to 10:30 p.m. ET. The debate will be moderated by Fox News host Chris Wallace, who plans to focus on six topics, split up into 15-minute segments: “the Trump and Biden records, the Supreme Court, COVID-19, the economy, race and violence in our cities, and the integrity of the election.” You can watch the first, second, and third debates, as well as the vice-presidential debate, without commercial interruption on ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CNN, Fox News, MSNBC, and C-SPAN. If you do not have television, you will be able to stream the debate live on C-SPAN’s YouTube channel.

The second debate will air Thursday, October 15 from 9 to 10:30 p.m. ET. It will be held in Miami, Florida, and moderated by C-SPAN political editor Steve Scully. The third debate will be held at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday, October 22, from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. ET. It will be moderated by NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker.

The vice-presidential debate between Joe Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris and current VP Mike Pence will take place at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Wednesday, October 7 from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. ET. It will be moderated by USA Today’s Washington bureau chief, Susan Page.