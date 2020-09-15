If you’re a fan of the unapologetic celebration of social awkwardness that was Nathan Fielder’s Comedy Central series Nathan for You, you’re probably also going to be a fan of the upcoming HBO documentary series he executive-produced, How To With John Wilson. First announced in August 2019, the six-episode series is from documentary filmmaker and “self-described ‘anxious New Yorker’” John Wilson. It’s what the press release describes as “a uniquely hilarious odyssey of self-discovery and cultural observation.” How To With John Wilson centers on the host as he “covertly and obsessively films the lives of his fellow New Yorkers while attempting to give everyday advice on relatable topics. The awkward contradictions of modern life are eased by Wilson’s candid, unpolished commentary, with season one’s episodes offering up his distinct take on a range of deceivingly simple topics.” As the new teaser trailer reveals, those topics include very important things, like small talk, scaffolding, and foreskin.

In addition to Fielder and Wilson, Nathan for You alums Michael Koman and Clark Reinking also serve as executive producers on How To, just in case you had any doubts that this series firmly lives within the Fielder universe. The show debuts on HBO on Friday, October 23, at 11 p.m., so get ready to learn a lot about scaffolding. And foreskin.