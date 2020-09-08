Photo: Robin Marchant/Getty Images for Roger Dubuis

Another great reason to pick a home based on the energy of its bathrooms, as if you needed it. On Monday, Brooklyn Nets’ Iman Shumpert took to Instagram to announce the birth of Rue Rose, his second daughter with Teyana Taylor. “Now…when we buy homes, we always find a bathroom with great energy… but not in a million years would you be able to tell me we’d deliver both of our daughters in a bathroom without the assistant of a hospital!,” the NBA player wrote about his singer wife’s delivery. “Our newest edition entered the world in the water and came out looking around and ready to explore!”

Per Shumpert’s post, their daughter arrived at 3:28 a.m. on Sunday, the day after Taylor’s baby shower and her exact estimated due date. Rue Rose is the little sister of the couple’s eldest daughter Iman Tayla “Junie” Shumpert, who made an appearance in the pair’s “Wake Up Love” music video back in June, which also served as the family’s birth announcement.

Junie was born in December 2015 and, as anyone who follows Shumpert or Taylor on Instagram already knows, was one of cutest, chunkiest celebrity babies of all time, so we can only imagine Rue Rose will be the same. “A healthy child. A little sister,” Shumpert writes. “Another daughter. Black love wins… again. Welcome babygirl… we love you!”