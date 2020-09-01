Photo: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images

In news that proves truly anyone could be someone’s humiliating parent, Jamie Foxx will star in a new Netflix sitcom titled Dad Stop Embarrassing Me. According to Variety, the multi-cam comedy series was inspired by the actor’s relationship with his daughter, Corinne Foxx. Meanwhile, the rest of us have fanny pack-owning, sock-with-sandals-wearing, actually embarrassing dads, but we’ll save that life-long experience for our own Netflix pilot.

Bentley Kyle Evans will reportedly serve as showrunner for the series, which will also costar David Alan Grier, Kyla-Drew, Porscha Coleman, and Jonathan Kite. Corrine Foxx will produce. While the show would be Jamie Foxx’s first lead sitcom role since The Jamie Foxx Show ended in 2001, he and his daughter can both be seen on Fox’s Beat Shazam, where the actor serves as host while Corinne performs DJ duty, already something your embarrassing dad could never do. You put that goof-ball on a stage; he’s falling right into the orchestra pit, Kelsey Grammar-style.