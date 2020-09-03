Jane Fonda Regrets Not Getting It On With Marvin Gaye

Photo: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Activist and actress Jane Fonda has lived her life to the fullest in many ways, except for one, apparently. The 82-year-old actress revealed the one person she regrets not sleeping with (and which pesky husband prevented her), as well as her one-word review of Marlon Brando, to the New York Times. In a lightning round, Fonda says she doesn’t “think about” passing on Che Guevara. Instead, she mourns her opportunity with the Prince of Soul. “Who I do think about, and what is a great regret is Marvin Gaye,” she divulged. “He wanted to and I didn’t. I was married to Tom [Hayden].” Okay, way to use that Jane Fonda Workout to flex on us. Just in case you’re trying to doubt the man’s skills, he didn’t use the lyrics to “Sexual Healing.” “I needed some but he didn’t say that, no,” she continued. “But then I read, apparently he had my picture on his refrigerator. I didn’t find that out until later, after he was dead.” Speaking of dead people we still sexualize, Jane Fonda only had one thing to say about Marlon Brando, Hollywood’s favorite hookup: “Disappointing.” Oop. “But a great actor,” she offers as an addendum. Fonda may have missed out on her chance with Gaye, but according to Vulture contributing reporter Quincy Jones, Gaye and Brando did get it on. Maybe the singer passed on some tips to the actor, bro-to-bro.