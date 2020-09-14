Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Back in July, Justice League star Ray Fisher went public with allegations that director Joss Whedon had treated the film’s cast and crew in a “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable” manner during reshoots. The actor also implicated producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg, saying they “enabled” Whedon’s behavior. Warner Bros. eventually launched a probe into his claims, but earlier this month said Fisher had declined to meet with a third-party investigator, a claim the actor has denied. Now, Fisher’s costar Jason Momoa has taken to social media to support Fisher, and to call for a “proper investigation” into “the shitty way we were treated” on-set.

“This shit has to stop and needs to be looked at @rayfisher and everyone else who experience what happened under the watch of @wbpictures needs proper investigation,” the Aquaman star wrote on Instagram Monday. “I just think it’s fucked up that people released a Fake Frosty announcement without my permission to try to distract from Ray Fisher speaking up about the shitty way we were treated on Justice League reshoots. Serious stuff went down.”

Reports of Momoa voicing Frosty The Snowman in an upcoming film began circulating July 1, the same day Fisher went public with his claims, with producers Johns and Berg attached to the project. Writes Momoa, “It needs to be investigated and people need to be held accountable. #IStandWithRayFisher.”

Over on Twitter, Ray Fisher tweeted a screengrab of his costar’s message, accusing Warner Bros. of attempting to distract fans from the investigation. “If you still think Jason playing Frosty was EVER a real thing—please wake up!,” he writes. “Hopefully now people see the depths that some are willing to go to hide the truth. To think they believed my brother would sellout the cast/crew of JL for a corncob pipe and a button nose…”

Earlier in the day, Fisher also accused the probe’s investigators of “avoiding contacting key witnesses” and “cherry-picking interviewees that best suit @wbpictures’ false narrative and scapegoating efforts.” Berg has denied Fisher’s claims against him; Johns and Whedon have yet to address them publicly.

