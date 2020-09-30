Jeffree Star’s New Boyfriend Allegedly Robbed Him and Is Ignoring His Calls

Photo: WireImage

There’s nothing like falling in love in autumn, right? Cozy nights by the fire, long walk romantic walks checking out the fall foliage and [checks notes] getting robbed by your significant other and reaching out to them via Instagram because they are ignoring your calls. That’s what reportedly happened to disgraced makeup guru and former YouTuber Jeffree Star and his boyfriend basketball player Andre Marhold. On Wednesday, September 30, Hip Magazine posted a screenshot of a comment that Star left on a photo that Marhold posted on Instagram, claiming that he Marhold had stolen items from his home and was leaving him on read. “Hey!” nonchalantly reads Star’s comment, before it takes a huge left turn. “Since you can’t answer the phone right now, can you give me all the stuff back you stole from my house?? What kind of lowlife fucking scum does that? Give it back!!!! If you need a return label, just ask [cry face emojis].” Yeah, it looks like there’s trouble in paradise.

This is just the latest injury in a series of blows for the YouTuber, who spent the summer at the center of Dramageddon, the public reckoning which saw Youtubers like Star and Shane Dawson publicly confront their many instances of racist and predatory behavior, culminating in cosmetic company Morphe severing ties Star. Star continued making headlines after breaking up with his ex-boyfriend, Nathan Schwann, after 5 years together and going public with his relationship with Marhold on August 22. Multiple women in Marhold’s life insinuated on social media that Marhold may be in the relationship for the money, prompting Star to tweet that he doesn’t give money to anyone he’s dating. Well, Star might not give money away, but apparently it’s still disappearing. While it’s unclear exactly what’s going on, Star has deleted all photos of himself with Marhold from his social media and posted a cryptic story on Instagram, “Every time I start trusting someone God slap the back of my neck with a sandal.” Look, stealing is obviously illegal and not great, but as the saying goes, what goes around comes around [shrug emoji].

