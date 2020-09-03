Jeopardy! to Air New Episodes, Restore Balance to the World

Photo: NBC

After returning to production in July, Jeopardy! will be airing brand-new episodes beginning Monday, September 14. The quiz show is back with a redesigned set for social distancing, a new gig for champion Ken Jennings, and the same beloved host, Alex Trebek. “I feel good, and I feel excited because once again Jeopardy! has demonstrated that it’s at the forefront of television programming,” Trebek said in a statement. “I believe we are the first quiz show to come back on the air in the COVID-19 era. On a personal level, I’m excited because it gets me out of the house. It gives me something to do on a regular basis, and I was missing that.” Jennings, a 74-time winner, will join as a consulting producer — presenting his own special video categories, developing projects, and assisting with contestant outreach — and as a general “ambassador” for the show. When you’re the GOAT, what else is there to do? The first of his special categories will be seen in episode two, airing Tuesday, September 15. “I’m still in on all the action, but I don’t have to worry about phrasing things in the form of a question anymore,” Jennings joked in a statement. One more update: Casting now takes place 100 percent virtually, from the new Anytime Test online to a second round over Zoom. Shoulda been studying those reruns …

After running out of episodes in mid-June, the show began airing episodes dedicated to each of the 2019 Tournament of Champions contestants, culminating with the showdown. Then, it began a “four-week retrospective series” featuring Jeopardy!’s early days, Celebrity Jeopardy!, and the 2002 “Million Dollar Masters” tournament filmed at Radio City Music Hall. Buzzer thumbs at the ready. Jeopardy! is back September 14.