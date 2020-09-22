On Monday, Jimmy Kimmel Live! returned to its studio for the first time since we all went into quarantine five thousand years ago, and its host would be remiss if he didn’t reflect on the unprecedented experience that was hosting Sunday night’s virtual Emmy Awards. “Doing an awards show where all the winners are at home is a strange experience,” Jimmy Kimmel mused. “It was probably the first time in history that somebody won an Emmy, and then ten minutes later put a load of laundry in the dryer.”

The host also riffed on the evening’s winners, pointing out everything we learned from getting a glimpse inside their famous people homes. “We learned the winner for Best Actor Jeremy Strong has been haunting a Sears portrait studio,” Kimmel quipped. “We saw Julia Garner from Ozark almost forget to thank her husband, even though he was six inches away from her in a red silk bathrobe. We learned where the cast of Schitt’s Creek eats dinner, before their very polite sex parties. We learned that the winner of Best Director lives in a room at the Marriott or the Courtyard Suites, and we learned that the only person social-distancing in Zendaya’s house… was Zendaya herself.”

The best part of this year’s Emmys, in Kimmel’s opinion? The $2.8 million donation to the non-profit No Kid Hungry, with contributions coming in from the Television Academy and the networks and platforms behind this year’s nominees. And hey, at least Kimmel’s efforts paid off in the ratings, right? Just kidding, last night was the single least-viewed Emmy Awards of all time. Joked Kimmel, “Well, we set a record. Let’s just say that.”