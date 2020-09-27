Photo: Jullio M. Puglia/Getty Images

Back in May, news broke that Rooney Mara was reportedly six months pregnant. While neither she nor partner Joaquin Phoenix ever confirmed the pregnancy, it sounds like now they won’t have to, as their baby has reportedly arrived. According to BuzzFeed, Russian director Viktor Kossakovsky revealed the pair recently welcomed a “beautiful son” during an audience Q&A at the 2020 Zurich Film Festival this weekend.

Ostensibly not realizing how private the couple is about their personal lives, Kossakovsky explained that the Joker actor, who executive-produced Kossakovsky’s animal documentary Gunda, was not available to promote the film because he “just got a baby,” a “beautiful son” named River. The name is presumably an homage to Joaquin’s brother River Phoenix, star of films like Stand by Me and My Own Private Idaho, who died in 1993 at the age of 23.