Joe Pera Wrote the Perfect Book for Your Bathroom Anxiety Attacks

Comedy’s favorite cozy sweater in human form, Joe Pera, has done a lot of work helping us all feel calm and relaxed over the years, and now he’s translating his soothing skills into a new book. The comedian announced on Twitter today that he has written A Bathroom Book for People Not Pooping or Peeing But Using the Bathroom As an Escape, which will feature illustrations by Joe Bennett. The title is pretty self-explanatory, but the book’s description is just too entertaining not to share in full:

Joe Pera goes to the bathroom a lot. And his friend, Joe Bennett, does too. They both have small bladders but more often, it’s just to get a moment of quiet, a break from work, or because it’s the only way they know how to politely end conversations.

So they created a functional meditative guide to help people who suffer from social anxiety and deal with it in this very particular way. Although, it’s a comedic book, the goal is to help these readers:

1. Relax 2. Recharge 3. Rejoin the world outside of the bathroom

It’s also fun entertainment for people simply hiding in the bathroom to avoid doing work.

A Bathroom Book for People Not Pooping or Peeing But Using the Bathroom As an Escape will be waiting in the bathroom like a beacon for anxious readers looking to feel calm, confident, and less alone.

The book already has some praise-filled blurbs from people like Seth Meyers (“Nothing says ‘class’ to your dinner guests more than a Joe Pera book next to the can”) and Aidy Bryant (“A beautiful and funny book about something I have done all my life. Thank you, Mr. Joseph Pera”). It doesn’t hit bookstores until May 4, 2021, so you’ll have to manage your bathroom freak-outs alone until then. Maybe it will ease a little of your anxiety, however, to preorder the book on Amazon right now.

