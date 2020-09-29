Ugly where? Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Hold on to your individuality: An adaptation of dystopian YA novel Uglies, starring queen Joey King, is officially set for Netflix, per @NetflixFilm on Twitter. The Kissing Booth actress will star in and executive-produce the adaptation of the first book in author Scott Westerfeld’s series. (Of course it has sequel potential; The Kissing Booth can only go on for so long.) Set 300 years in the future, in a world destroyed by a bacteria, Uglies centers on Tally Youngblood, a rebellious teen excited to receive her government-mandated plastic surgery at age 16, which nips and tucks “Uglies” to society’s beauty standards and makes them “Pretties.” She’s excited, that is, until she learns what the government is really doing with these procedures and what life looks like outside her city’s rigid society. The movie will be directed by McG, whose sequel to horror-comedy The Babysitter, The Babysitter Killer Queen, just hit Netflix September 10. Next, 21-year-old King can be seen in Radium Girls, the real-life story of female factory workers who contract radiation poisoning, out October 23, and, of course, The Kissing Booth 3 is already shot and coming in 2021 like clockwork. At this point, the only person more booked than Joey King is Keke Palmer.