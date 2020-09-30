Showtime’s Belushi Documentary Looks Back on the Life of a Comedy Legend

Back in May 2016, Showtime announced that it would produce a feature-length documentary about Saturday Night Live alum and comedy legend John Belushi, and now, the project finally has a premiere date and trailer. Directed by R.J. Cutler (who also directed the upcoming Billie Eilish documentary, The World’s a Little Blurry), the film looks back on the life and career of Belushi through “previously unheard audiotapes” featuring those who knew and worked with him — including Dan Aykroyd, Carrie Fisher, Lorne Michaels, Penny Marshall, Chevy Chase, Jim Belushi, Harold Ramis, Jane Curtin, Ivan Reitman, and Belushi’s wife Judy — and “captures the complicated and singular essence of a beloved American icon who changed culture and comedy forever.” Belushi makes its Showtime premiere just a few days before Thanksgiving, on Sunday, November 22.

